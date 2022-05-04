Post Malone says he’s going to be a father for the first time

The Grammy-nominated artist, whose real name is Austin Richard Post, announced in a statement shared with TMZ that he is set to welcome his own little rock star with his girlfriend.

“I’m excited for this next chapter in my life, I’m the happiest I’ve ever been, and for since I could remember I was sad,” the 26-year-old star told the outlet.

The New York-based musician, who rose to fame following the 2015 release of his debut single, “White Iverson,” continued: “Time to take care of my body and my family and friends and spread as much love as we can every day.”

Malone didn’t reveal any other details of the pregnancy.