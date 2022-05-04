Review: Lorde shines like the sun during San Francisco concert

It’s been nearly a decade since Lorde rocketed to stardom at the age of 16, propelled initially by the chart-topping single “Royals” and then a steady stream of other terrific cuts from the amazing 2013 debut “Pure Heroine.”

Local fans have gotten a chance to watch her develop her craft during those years, as the New Zealand-born vocalist has made regular stops in these parts – going back to her triumphant Bay Area debut at the Fillmore in San Francisco on Sept. 27, 2013 (the same day “Pure Heroine” was released) and continuing through winning shows the Greek Theatre in Berkeley, Oakland Arena and other venues.

Now 26, the singer returned once again to San Francisco on Tuesday (May 3) for a sold-out show at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium.

“Hello and welcome to the Solar Power Tour. My name is Ella,” said the woman born Ella Marija Lani Yelich-O’Connor. “You may know me as Lorde.

“It is my absolute privilege to be with you tonight.”

And the feeling was both definitely mutual, as the fans roared in approval at basically every move, note or smile Lorde would make during her roughly 1 hour and 45 minutes spent onstage.

The show was nothing short of brilliant, serving as yet another strong statement that Lorde — now 10 years and three records into her career — deserves to be ranked as one of the greatest pop artists of the millennium.

The proof came in wave after wave of memorable tunes — which, really, are just about the only ones Lorde records. The music was diversely appealing, drawing from numerous genres but managing to sound wholly distinctive to the artist herself. The lyrics — rich in insight and brimming with clever, curious storylines and phrases — were just as rewarding.

Plus, the vocal delivery has just gotten better through the years, as Lorde’s ability to deal both in nuance and degrees of drama has improved. She was battling a cold at the Bill Graham Civic, but that didn’t have any noticeable impact on her singing — although it could be heard when she spoke to the crowd.