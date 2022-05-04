Royal expert pinpoints real reason behind William and Harry rift as she defends Meghan

Tina explained: “I think they are an open wound, a bit, in the monarchy because this has happened at a point when, in the past, whenever the storms have buffeted, as they have – and the 90s was a really tough time for the Queen and Philip with the whole Diana thing and all the divorces – it was a nightmare for them.

“But the Queen was younger and there was always her at the centre with ‘Keep calm and carry on’ and she held it all together and she had Philip, they were a unit.”

The royal specialist went on to describe how the Queen is now in the “twilight years of her reign” and doesn’t have Philip anymore.

“And her health is not good,” she added. “And that’s the big vulnerable difference now. to what things were like before.”

