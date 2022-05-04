Royal Navy’s £130m laser can wipe out Putin’s hypersonic missiles in seconds





The Ministry of Defence has set aside a hefty £130million to develop three “directed energy weapons” that can be fitted to warships, aircraft, helicopters and armoured vehicles. The laser and radiofrequency weaponry do not need any ammunition and are powered by electricity, marking cutting-edge advances. The lasers can be attached to ships and shoot out high-energy lights beam that can target and blast enemy drones.

The radiofrequency weapons can disrupt and disable enemy computers and electronics in a matter of seconds. Royal Navy ships are set to test the new systems in 2023, and if successful, could join frontline units within a decade. These will join already existing weapons that Whitehall has invested £30million into already. The Dragonfire is a laser weapon attached to warships that can obliterate drones and fast-attack crafts.

It can even take out incoming mortar rounds with its high-power, concentrated laser beam. But the new weapons will be even more powerful as they will combine multiple laser beams at once. This comes after Putin has been unveiling a terrifying arsenal of hypersonic missiles and has even threatened to use them. In mid-February, just before Russian troops descended on Ukraine, Putin declared that he has “unparalleled hypersonic weapons” that were “put on combat duty”. READ MORE: Germany strikes huge energy deal with India to slash Russia reliance

Putin added that Russia “will continue to develop advanced weapons systems – including hypersonic”. Since then, Putin has put his nuclear forces on “high alert” and has unveiled some new terrifying weapons too. Russia has even warned that these could be used on Britain.. Dmitry Kiselyov, the anchor of a Russian state-television show, warned that Moscow’s Poseidon drone can trigger a giant 500-metre tidal wave of radioactive seawater that could batter Britain and turn it into a wasteland. He said on Channel One’s Sunday evening show: “The explosion of this thermonuclear torpedo by Britain’s coastline will cause a gigantic tsunami wave. “Having passed over the British Isles, it will turn whatever might be left of them into a radioactive wasteland.” DON’T MISS

Poseidon is the Russian President’s nuclear-armed submarine drone that can zip through the waters at a speed of 125mph after getting dropped onto the seabed. While this speed is slower than other intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICMBs), it is reportedly fast enough to make it uncatchable to existing torpedoes. The Russian Defence Ministry also announced it successfully tested a new intercontinental ballistic missile last month. Dubbed the RS-28 Sarmat, it is often nicknamed “The Satan”.

Putin has said of the weapon: “This truly unique weapon will strengthen the combat potential of our armed forces, reliably ensure Russia’s security from external threats and provide food for thought for those who, in the heat of frenzied aggressive rhetoric, try to threaten our country.” But Hamish de Bretton-Gordon, a weapons expert from Cambridge University, has told Express.co.uk that the UK is helping the West to develop some hypersonic missiles of its own. It came after AUKUS, the military pact between the US, Australia and the UK, announced that the countries will work together to develop deadly high-speed missiles Mr de Bretton-Gordon said: “What Britain adds is some highly technical expertise and certainly some of our scientists and people working on this are of great use to the Americans.”





