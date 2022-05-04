Serie A brings live football to the metaverse

Italian top flight football league Serie A has become the first league in the sport to broadcast a match on the metaverse.

AC Milan’s 1-0 victory over ACF Fiorentina last weekend was made available to viewers in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region in The Nemesis metaverse.

To power the broadcast, Serie A worked with telco partner TIM and Blockchain firm ConsenSys to create a dedicated Serie A room on The Nemesis.

The league said that this move is part of an explicit tactic to reach an increasing base of young fans from across the world. The first 10,000 viewers were also rewarded with NFTs to commemorate the occasion.

Lega Serie A CEO Luigi De Siervo, said: “We have chosen to be the first to broadcast a football match in the Metaverse because we believe that the frontier of technological innovation is extremely impor-tant for a modern league such as Serie A. The Middle East and North Africa (MENA) represent a strategic area for us due to the dominant presence of Generation Z and the particular receptivity to new developments.

“This is the continuation of a path that began with the release of the first NFTs in May 2021 and continued with the construction of the International Broad-casting Centre in Lissone. We thank TIM and The Nemesis for their collaboration in achieving this prestigious goal”.