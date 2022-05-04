Several tips to keep pets, strays safe during hot weather





HOUSTON – The Houston Humane Society has shared several tips on how to keep pets and strays safe during extreme heat.

Dogs don’t have the same ability to cool themselves as humans. While your body sweats to cool off, your dog’s pant is all they can do to try and release heat.

Hot weather can become dangerous for both furry friends without homes and our beloved pets when unprepared.

Follow these tips to keep your pets cool and safe through the coming summer weather:

Don’t leave pets outside for extended periods of time. Never keep a pet in a parked car in hot weather, as the temperature can increase by at least 20 degrees in 10 minutes, creating deadly situations. Mind hot pavement! Walking pets during the heat of the day can burn the pads of their paws. Keep them hydrated! Whether pets reside indoors or outdoors, make sure they have plenty of clean, cool drinking water. Alter your pet’s daily routine to manage the heat. Even for a pet used to a daily outdoor activity, summer temperatures can make outdoor exercise dangerous. Switch workout routines to early mornings or late evenings. Keep water on hand. Pets can easily overheat, so make sure to bring water for your dog on outdoor outings and look for symptoms of overheating. Avoid extensive sun exposure. Animals can get sunburn like humans, so when having your pet groomed for the summer, be sure to leave enough hair to keep their skin is protected. Stay updated on preventative. Make sure pets are up to date on heartworm prevention since mosquitoes and their larvae carry heartworms. The hot muggy weather makes the problem even worse in the summer. One preventive pill a month can save your dog from expensive and potentially dangerous heartworm treatment. Preventative is available at a reduced cost at the Houston Humane Society Animal Wellness Clinic. Remember the risk of fleas. Fleas are a huge issue as well in warmer weather. Fortunately, there are topical and oral preventatives owners can purchase.