Spotify just entered the metaverse, with official launch on Roblox – Music Business Worldwide

Spotify is officially launching a virtual presence on kids gaming platform Roblox.

In doing so, the company says that it becomes the first music-streaming brand to have a presence on Roblox, with the launch marking its entrance into the metaverse sector.

Spotify’s presence on Roblox is called ‘Spotify Island‘. The company explains that, through this interactive world, it plans on “creating a place where fans can link up and create new sounds together, hang out in digital spaces, and gain access to exclusive virtual merch”.

Through Spotify Island, Spotify says that it is "creating an easy opportunity for artists to connect with fans and to partner with Spotify on the creation of in-game virtual merchandise".

The announcement adds: “Spotify’s portion of those sales will go directly back to the artists themselves. We’ll work with artists to create more opportunities like this in the months ahead”.

Spotify’s launch on Roblox comes amidst a recruitment drive for Web3 experts at the company.

The company was recently hiring for a Senior Backend Engineer to work on a team “responsible for driving growth through new technologies, like Web3.”

According to that job ad, Spotify has been looking specifically individuals who can “build engaging new experiences to foster connections with younger audiences”.

In Q3 2021, Roblox reported that users aged 17 to 24 were its fastest-growing age demographic. In Q4 2021, Roblox reported that 51.7% of users on its platform were aged 13 and above.

Spotify says that Roblox players visiting Spotify Island will now be able to “mingle with artists, complete interactive quests, and unlock exclusive content”.

Those users will also be able to create music and explore sounds at virtual beat-maker stations powered by Soundtrap.

The streaming company also says that Roblox users will have the chance to collect points to climb to the top of “The Charts”, in addition to being able to collect a heart-shaped “Like” icon, which can be exchanged for merch.

Spotify says that these in-platform games will allow fans to interact with its brand “in a whole new way”.

“This launch just scratches the surface when it comes to ways users can experience Spotify Island on Roblox.” Spotify

Elsewhere, as part of the announcement, Spotify says that Roblox gamers will be able to “portal out” from the main Spotify Island to themed islands that “will come to life throughout the year.”

These themed virtual destinations will feature exclusive content, artist interactions, and themed “mini-quests” designed, according to SPOT, “for both superfans and curious explorers”. The first experience on Spotify Island is K-Pop-themed K-Park.

Set to launch later this spring, Spotify says that K-Park will give fans the chance to interact with superstars Stray Kids and SUNMI.

“This launch just scratches the surface when it comes to ways users can experience Spotify Island on Roblox,” said Spotify in its blog post.

Today’s news sees Roblox get even closer to the music business, following deals struck last year with BMG (in June), with Sony Music Entertainment (in July), the National Music Publishers Association, in September, and Electric Daisy Carnival producer Insomniac, in October.

In January 2021, Warner Music Group joined a $520m Series H investment round in Roblox's owner, Roblox Corporation, and is understood to have invested an eight-figure sum in the company.

Plus, Roblox has served as the platform for virtual performances by artists like Lil Nas X, 21 Pilots, David Guetta (in partnership with WMG), and 24KGoldn, and has also worked with artists like Zara Larsson and KSI.

Today’s launch also follows last month’s news that Jonathan Vlassopulos was leaving his role as Global Head of Music at Roblox at the end of April.

Vlassopulos said that he would stay on as an advisor at the platform after he leaves however, in order “to help Roblox continue to execute on their music strategy”.

According to results published last week, Spotify’s global subscribers grew by 2 million quarter-on-quarter in Q1 2022, increasing to 182 million subscribers globally. That’s up from the 180 million subscribers the company counted at the close of 2021.

Spotify’s global Monthly Active Users (MAUs) hit 422 million at the close of the quarter, up by 16 million quarter-on-quarter.Music Business Worldwide