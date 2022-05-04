‘Spy Kids: Armageddon’ Netflix Reboot: What We Know So Far

After the success of We Can Be Heroes, Netflix is teaming up with Robert Rodriguez once again, but this time to reboot the fan-favorite Spy Kids franchise. The new movie is titled Spy Kids: Armageddon according to Production Weekly and will focus on a new family of spies.

Robert Rodriguez will once again write, produce and direct the movie, just like the first four Spy Kids installments. He recently did the aforementioned We Can Be Heroes movie for Netflix as well as episodes for the Star Wars series The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett.

The new film will be made in partnership with Skydance Media and Spy Kids rights owner Spyglass Media, which a year ago inked a deal with Rodriguez to work on redeveloping the property. Spy Kids: Armageddon, although without its title at the time, was originally announced on March 30, 2022. David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger will produce for Skydance, which will oversee development and production. Elizabeth Avellan and Racer Max will also produce. Spyglass’ Gary Barber and Peter Oillataguerre will executive produce.

What sort of a reboot is this? Will we see familiar characters again?

It is unclear at this moment whether Spy Kids: Armageddon is a full total reboot or a soft reboot. In the case of the former, this would be like The Karate Kid starring Jackie Chan and Jaden Smith, which is in a whole separate universe from the original Karate Kid movies and Cobra Kai, therefore no characters from The Karate Kid can ever appear in Cobra Kai.

But if this is only a soft reboot set in the same universe as the original movies, there is very much a chance for the original cast to appear. Perhaps older Juni and Carmen can even become some sort of mentor figures to the new kids as it often happens with legacy characters. The likeliest character to reappear, in our opinion, would be Danny Trejo as Machete with his cool spy gadgets.

What’s the plot of Spy Kids: Armageddon?

Plot details for the movie are very scarce, but we have a small logline nonetheless:

A relaunch a classic family franchise which will revolve around the activities of a multicultural family. Tony and Patty must use all their gaming skills to save their spy parents who have been kidnapped by an evil man.

Two spy kids who have their parents kidnapped surely resembles the setup of the first Spy Kids movie with Tony and Patty being the new Juni and Carmen.

Who is cast in Spy Kids: Armageddon?

No cast have been announced for Spy Kids: Armageddon as of April 2022.

What’s the production status of Spy Kids: Armageddon?

Netflix’s Spy Kids: Armageddon is now in the development stage with not much further details. Filming is to take place in Austin, TX.

What’s the Netflix release date for Spy Kids: Armageddon?

Netflix hasn’t announced a release date for Spy Kids: Armageddon, but considering its early development stage, it would stand to reason that the movie won’t come out for a while. Perhaps the second half of 2023.