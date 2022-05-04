St. Peter tennis lineup sweeps doubles to down BEA

ST. PETER — The St. Peter Saints used a super-tiebreaker victory at the No. 1 position to cap their doubles-bracket sweep to pace a 6-1 tennis victory over the Blue Earth Area Bucs on Tuesday in St. Peter.

Blue Earth Area’s Nick Frundt prevented a St. Peter shutout during the Big South Conference dual meet by serving a 6-0, 6-1 loss to Fede Zimmerman at second singles.

Anders Dixon and Tyson Schmitz collected the Saints’ most difficult team tally by outlasting the Bucs’ Devin Haase and Brady Lorenz at No. 1 doubles.

Dixon and Schmitz edged Haase and Lorenz in a first-set tiebreaker, 7-6 (8-6), before the Bucs’ tandem countered by netting the second set by a 6-4 decision. Dixon and Schmitz claimed the super-tiebreaker in place of a complete full third set, 10-4, to take the team point.

Will Elias and Ben Taylor combined forces at second doubles to post a 6-0, 6-1 win over Jerry Passe and Seth Stevermer, while St. Peter teammates Colton Abels and Quinn Dixon fended off BEA’s Calvin Farrow and Seth Mathews at third doubles, 6-4, 6-4.

Marty Anderson did likewise during first singles action, collecting back-to-back 6-4 set wins over the Bucs’ Vern Johnson.

Cooper Dean outslugged Jamie Johnson in a hard-fought third singles match, 7-5, 6-3, while Ezekiel Ribak needed three sets to garner the fourth singles match over Joe Frundt. Ribak won the opening frame by a 6-4 decision before Joe Frundt reversed the second set’s score in his direction at 6-4. Ribak flip-flopped the score again in the third set, winning by a 6-4 margin.

Blue Earth Area (3-3) travels to Austin on Thursday for a rescheduled nonconference dual meet.