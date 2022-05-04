Sept. 2, 1931-April 26, 2022

COTTONWOOD — Services for Stanley Aamodt, 90, of Cottonwood are 2 p.m. Saturday at Christ Lutheran Church in Cottonwood. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service, from 1-2 p.m., Saturday, also at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Christ Lutheran Church in Cottonwood.

He died Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at Prairie Home Fieldcrest in Cottonwood.

Stanley Gilmore Aamodt was born Sept. 2, 1931, in Montevideo, to parents Godfred and Olga (Anderson) Aamodt. He grew up in Cottonwood and was baptized and confirmed at the Silo Lutheran Church (now Christ Lutheran) and has been a faithful member there his entire life. Stanley attended school in a one-room schoolhouse through the 8th grade and then graduated from Cottonwood High School with the class of 1949. Stanley assisted throughout on the family farm and enjoyed working with his father and his brother, Jerry.

On July 20, 1969, Stanley was united in marriage to Charlotte “Shi” Ann Olson (nee Aanerud) in Cottonwood. The couple made their home and farmed outside of Cottonwood as Stanley became instant father of four children: Gary, Richard, Marcia, and Charles. A couple years later the couple added their fifth child, Craig. The couple spent over 51 years of marriage together prior to Shi’s passing in 2020.

Stanley farmed for many years with Jerry and the Aamodt Brothers were proud of their operation. So much so that Stanley didn’t quit farming until the age of 81. Over the years they saw many changes in their years of farming, spanning from horses to GPS.

Stanley was an avid reader from the time he was a kid. He enjoyed books about history, particularly on topics such as World War II, the Civil War, and the developing West. He was known to be an unofficial resource for local history and family genealogy. Stanley took pride in being a good neighbor to others offering to help in any way he could and was counted on as being fair in all dealings. His other enjoyments in life included hunting for fox, pheasant, and deer. Stanley enjoyed all animals and he always had cats and dogs to care for on the farm. Stanley watched the wildlife around him for years on the farm and always had a bird book handy in case there was a new visitor to his bird feeder. He also had a small collection of two-cylinder John Deere tractors that he looked after and he attended many local thresher shows.

He is survived by his son, Craig (and Denise) Aamodt of Cottonwood; stepchildren, Gary (and Shay) Olson of Aurora, IL, Rick (and Honna) Olson of Cotton, Marcia (and Tim) Amdahl of Piedmont, SD, Charlie (and Traci) Olson of Cottonwood; 16 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; brother, Gerald “Jerry” (and Pat) Aamodt of Cottonwood; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends.

Stanley was preceded in death by his parents, Freddy and Olga Aamodt; wife, Charlotte “Shi” Aamodt; and a granddaughter, Emilee Olson.

