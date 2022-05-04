‘Stunning’ Princess Mary of Denmark channels Kate & Diana in pale blue Valentino gown

Most recently, the Duchess of Cambridge wore a pale blue dress to the Royal Family’s Easter Sunday service two weeks ago.

It was an Emilia Wickstead coat dress, featuring long sleeves and a cinched waist, that Kate had worn previously in 2017.

Princess Diana also wore a lot of pale blue dresses, her most iconic one being a chiffon, floor-length gown she donned for the 1987 Cannes Film Festival.

Designed by royal favourite Catherine Walker, the dress was sleeeveless and came with a thin scarf, which Diana slung around her neck.