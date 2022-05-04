Take care of business: Negaunee Miners boys sweep Kingsford in tennis home opener Monday

————————

NEGAUNEE — The home opener for the spring season couldn’t have gone any better for the Negaunee High School boys tennis team as the Miners cruised to an 8-0 sweep over Kingsford on Monday afternoon.

The Miners opened their season last week with a victory over Menominee and loss to Escanaba at the Eskymos’ courts. Trying to shake off the loss to the home team that day, which Negaunee will be battling with in the Upper Peninsula Division 1 ranks, the Miners rebounded with an impressive afternoon to start this week.

“Now that we’re into the second week of the year for meets, we wanted to be more aggressive,” Negaunee coach Kyle Saari said. “We wanted to make sure that in doubles, we were able to get to the net and begin to finish more points. Even in singles, too, we wanted to be able to attack some second serves and hopefully be able to dictate the pace.

“I think overall, we did that from No. 1 singles all the way down into our depth flights.”

Luke Syrjala topped off Negaunee’s lineup at No. 1 singles, defeating Toby Wilcox without losing a game, 6-0, 6-0.

Jace Turri and James Thomson had to battle in the first set at No. 1 doubles against Ben Trevillian and Niko Przeslakowski, but the Miners’ duo prevailed 6-4, 6-1.

“Luke Syrjala hit the ball with a ton of pace, which was nice to see,” Saari said. “Jace Turri and James Thomson, I think they’re going to develop more chemistry as the year continues to go on and they’re two good athletes. They’ll give us good options at the top.”

Gavin Saunders gave up just one game to Cale Harris at No. 2 singles before winning handily 6-0, 6-1. Gavin Downey and Bryce Storms also had a strong day, and pulled off the 6-0, 6-0 shutout in their No. 2 doubles victory over Charlie Christensen and Brett Berglund.

At No. 3 singles, Tyler Lajimodiere picked up a 6-0, 6-1 win over Chris Sweig, while Gavin Jacobson and Zack Brundage won their No. 3 doubles clash 6-1, 6-2, over Trent Maki and Eli Wallis.

In the day’s closest match, Mick Kumpula survived at No. 4 singles with a 6-4, 6-4 win over Hunter Hulkonen. Kumpula trailed 4-1 in the second set before coming all the way back with five straight winning games to take the set and match.

“Mick had a really strong week to begin his season, stumbled a little bit in the second set and was a little sluggish getting started,” Saari said. “Then he started following through on his strokes, and refound his game where he was last week. It was a nice day for him.”

Kingsford was unable to field a No. 4 doubles team, making that flight a default.

The Flivvers are led by first-year coach and Gwinn High School graduate Justin Beauchamp. Kingsford was able to knock off neighboring Iron Mountain, 6-2, in their season opener last week.

“I would definitely say that it’s a positive for our kids to come to Negaunee … being one of the top programs, if not the top program (in the U.P.),” Beauchamp said. “So it’s really nice that our kids were able to learn a lot, to be able to learn from the Negaunee program, and that’s the biggest thing. We’re getting better every day, we have a great group of kids, and that’s all we can ask for.”

Negaunee hosts Ishpeming and Munising at 2 p.m. today before also hosting Westwood at 4 p.m. Thursday.

After playing Menominee on Tuesday, Kingsford was next scheduled to play at 3 p.m. Friday at Gladstone.

At this point in the season, teams are beginning to not only feel out their opponents, but also themselves.

“Early on, really those first two weeks, we always say those are the only weeks of the season that you can be young,” Saari said. “The season’s so quick as it is, once you’re two weeks in, you’ve got to grow up awfully fast and figure out who you are.

“Right now, we’re just getting an idea of what’s out there with some other schools, and still trying to figure out what we need to do to improve, too, to hopefully be in a good position at the end of the year.”

Travis Nelson can be reached by email at tnelson@miningjournal. net.