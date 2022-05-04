Tennis Pro League set to start second season on Saturday – The Daily Gazette

Beauty may be in the eye of the beholder, but jewel ranking was measured strictly on the tennis court last year in a new league that mined memories of the popular Pro League that used to play at the old Capitaland Tennis Club.

For the record, no matter what the current market value on the actual gems are, Emeralds have the upper hand over Sapphires in the Glennpeter Jewelers Diamond Centre Tennis Pro League, based on their tight win in the championship match last year.

The league will kick off its second season 2:30 p.m. on Saturday with a match at Central Park in Schenectady.

League organizer Judy Carnavos said the league, whose goal is to showcase area tennis pros in competition while also promoting the sport to the younger generation, achieved that last year and hopes to keep it going this year, when the Pro League will play matches at Central Park for the first three weeks of the season before moving to Colonie Country Club for the three weeks of the second half.

“The league was very successful last year,” Carnavos said. “We had quite a few spectators, more than I thought we would have.”

“And there was a lot of suspense at the end, because the final match was against the two teams that kind of had to decide the winner. They were both going into it [with a chance], and Dylan Davis’ team won the season. We thought the Sapphires were going to win, and the Emeralds winded up winning. And it was great. It was so much fun. The last match was like, ‘Oh my god, I can’t believe this is coming down to this,’ and it was 3-2. It was really good.”

Based on the age of the spectators, Carnavos believes there was some nostalgia behind attendance at the matches, and she “connected with some people I haven’t seen in years, so it was pretty cool.”

The old Pro League was popular and drew the best players in the region.

The new league lost some good players from last season, but actually has added enough that rosters have been expanded from eight players to nine.

“It should be extremely competitive,” Carnavos said.

Toward exposing the sport to younger players, the Pro League will host a Play Tennis event for fourth and fifth graders for an hour before the May 21 match. All matches begin at 2:30 p.m.

May also happens to be National Tennis Month.

Emeralds team members include captain Dylan Davis, Arjun Calvis, Greg Bellcourt, Philippe Ceas, Brian Bowman, Natalie Weaver, Cat Crummey, Christine Lee and Nancy Kinkead.

The Sapphires roster includes captain Mike Amico, Tristian Wise, Rod Williams, Evan Davis, David Clay, Nora Breen, Fiorella Jaime, Izzy van der Veen and Angie Miczek.

The Rubies are captain Bev Swimm, Alejo Calvis, Matt Vaughan, Derek Morrison, Eric O’Hearn, Tom Bain, Sue Bernardi-Bain, Taylor Crain and Neda Nikkhoo.

SCHEDULE

(all matches 2:30 p.m.)

Saturday: Sapphires vs. Emeralds, Central Park

5/14: Rubies vs. Emeralds Central Park

5/21: Sapphires vs. Rubies, Central Park

6/11: Emeralds vs. Sapphires, Colonie CountryClub

6/18: Emeralds vs. Rubies, Colonie CountryClub

6/25: Rubies vs. Sapphires, Colonie CountryClub

