The best M1916 Warzone loadout in Warzone Pacific

On the hunt for the best M1916 loadout in Warzone? It may not be the top marksman rifle in the battle royale game right now, that honour goes to the Kar98k, but the M1916 is still an accurate weapon that can potentially cause severe damage to your foes with the right build.

However, even if you use the best M1916 Warzone loadout, it’s tricky to overcome its weaknesses. It has low bullet velocity, so its ability to take out enemies from far away is lacking compared to other rifles. Missing a shot can also be fatal as the M1916 has a low fire rate, so you have to keep moving so you’re not caught out by enemies retaliating with sniper fire of their own.

We prefer the precision, damage output, and one-hit-kill potential that the very best Warzone sniper rifles offer over even the best marksman rifles in the game. However, if you fancy giving one of the newest Warzone guns a chance, our loadout will help you mitigate its weaknesses and bolster its strengths.

The best Call of Duty Warzone Pacific M1916 loadout is:

L Brake

ZP 762mm Precision

G16 2.5x

Fitzherbert Reinforced

M19130 Strafe Angled

6.5mm Sakura 20 Round Mags

FMJ Rounds

Stippled Grip

Perfectionist

Deep Breath

For the muzzle, you want to go with the L Brake as it gives a small boost to your accuracy without compromising anything else in your loadout. The ZP 762mm Precision increases the time it takes to fire after sprinting, but this debuff is less of a problem for this specific loadout. What you get in return is a significant increase in bullet velocity and more control with reduced scope sway and gun bob.

The G16 2.5x optic buffs accuracy and recoil control at the cost of slightly increasing the ADS time. The Fitzherbert Reinforced stock provides more accuracy and recoil control, but with slower movement speed, and there is yet another increase to the ADS time.

We’ve chosen the 6.5mm Sakura 20 Round Mags as not only does this magazine increase headshot damage and recoil control, but you also get a much-needed buff to your fire rate. Unfortunately, it impacts your ADS speed and bullet penetration, but you can compensate for this by equipping the FMJ rounds and the Stippled Grip, which gives you a bit of ADS speed back at the cost of aiming stability, and it also increases your sprint-to-fire speed a touch.

Finally, for the perks, we’ve chosen Perfectionist so you have a bit more recoil control and Deep Breath so you can hold your breath for a little longer for those long-range shootouts.

How to unlock the M1916 in Warzone Pacific

To get the M1916, you need to level up the Warzone Pacific Season 3 battle pass to level 15. The best way to level up the battle pass in Warzone is to win Plunder matches. Alternatively, if you own Call of Duty Vanguard, you can level the pass up quickly by playing Domination or Hardpoint matches.

You should now have all you need to make the best M1916 loadout in Warzone Pacific. While you’r here, you should check out our best Warzone loadout drops guide to see which meta defining weapons to grab.