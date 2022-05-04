The Yorkshire Vet Peter Wright gives update on leaving Skeldale

The Yorkshire Vet has returned to Channel 5 and the escapist TV series sees renowned animal surgeon Peter Wright working with all creatures great and small. He left Skeldale House surgery in 2021 as parts of the job were no longer “economically viable”. The vet has since spoken to Express.co.uk about his new job.

The new series of The Yorkshire Vet turns viewers’ attention to the new generation of surgeons.

As Peter Wright settles into his new role, he has reflected on how far the industry has come.

He first joined Skeldale House, under the management of the renowned Alf Wight, more than 40 years ago.

After considering retiring from the profession altogether, his wife Lin encouraged him to move on to pastures new.

She joked she did not want him “under her feet” and so the decision to start a new adventure was made.

