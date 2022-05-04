Tony Brooks dead: One of best F1 British drivers never to win title dies aged 90

Tony Brooks – one of the best British F1 drivers to never win a title – has died at the age of 90, his daughter Giulia has announced. Brooks, who was known as the Racing Dentist and competed for six years, tasted victory at six Grands Prix and just missed out on landing the F1 world title in 1959.

Following confirmation of Brooks’ death, F1 chief executive Stefano Domenicali paid tribute to him in a short statement. “I was saddened to hear the news that Tony Brooks has died,” read the statement.

“He was part of a special group of drivers who were pioneers and pushed the boundaries at a time of great risk. He will be missed and our thoughts are with his family at this time.”

Brooks was born in Dukinfield, Cheshire in 1932 and had followed his father into dentistry. But while he was studying for his finals at Manchester University in 1955, the Connaught team called him up as a last-minute entry for the Syracuse Grand Prix. And, despite missing the first practice day, he famously stunned world championship regulars Luigi Musso and Luigi Villoresi to win the race.

