Treasury rates rise as investors anticipate aggressive Fed rate hike

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose 2 basis point to 2.983% shortly after 9 a.m. ET. The yield on the 2-year Treasury jumped more than 6 basis points to 2.832%.Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.

The 10-year rate crossed the 3% mark on Monday, its highest point since late 2018. The benchmark yield has since eased back, though it remains high.

Respondents to the May CNBC Fed Survey expect the U.S. central bank to announce on Wednesday that it will be hiking interest rates by half a percentage point. Nearly three-fifths of respondents also believed that the Fed’s aggressive tightening of monetary policy would end in a recession.

The Federal Open Market Committee is due to release its policy decision statement at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, with Fed Chairman Jerome Powell then scheduled to hold a press conference at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Sunil Krishnan, head of multi-asset funds at Aviva Investors, told CNBC’s “Squawk Box Europe” on Wednesday that there’s a possibility of four 50-basis-point interest rate hikes over the next four central bank meetings.

While the size of these hikes might not seem that small in the context of recent history, Krishnan said “by the standards of longer history, we think it is something the U.S. can manage.”

There are some signs that inflation may be close to peaking, but multiple big hikes are still likely because the Fed needs to catch up, said Thanos Bardas, head of rates at Neuberger Berman.

“We do not believe the Fed is on autopilot, but at the same time we don’t think you can correct the monetary policy mistakes of 2021 in a short time frame,” Bardas said.