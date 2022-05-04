Turin Film Fest to mark 40 yrs with Beatles, Stones, Dylan – Lifestyle

(ANSA) – ROME, MAY 4 – The Turin Film Festival (TFF) is set

to mark its 40th anniversary this year with a night of films

featuring the Beatles, Rolling Stones and Bob Dylan.



The opening night on the music legends at the Teatro Regio on

November 25 will see special guest, the singer-songwriter

Francesco De Gregorio riff with TFF director and longtime Rai

state broadcaster host Steve Della Casa.



“Cinema, said Bernardo Bertolucci, is the art of arts, it is the

art that uses the other arts,” said Della Casa in presenting the

latest ‘Hollywood Party’ event on Wednesday.



“Rock and pop are an essential component of 20th century

culture, and we want to show that the relationship of these

artists with cinema is curious, surprising and multi-faceted.



“With an exceptional guest and commentator like De Gregori for a

festival that wants to be curious, popular and chic”.



The opening night will be broadcast live for the first time, on

Rai radio 3.



photo: De Gregori (ANSA).

