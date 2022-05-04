Turin Film Fest to mark 40 yrs with Beatles, Stones, Dylan – Lifestyle

(ANSA) – ROME, MAY 4 – The Turin Film Festival (TFF) is set
to mark its 40th anniversary this year with a night of films
featuring the Beatles, Rolling Stones and Bob Dylan.
The opening night on the music legends at the Teatro Regio on
November 25 will see special guest, the singer-songwriter
Francesco De Gregorio riff with TFF director and longtime Rai
state broadcaster host Steve Della Casa.
“Cinema, said Bernardo Bertolucci, is the art of arts, it is the
art that uses the other arts,” said Della Casa in presenting the
latest ‘Hollywood Party’ event on Wednesday.
“Rock and pop are an essential component of 20th century
culture, and we want to show that the relationship of these
artists with cinema is curious, surprising and multi-faceted.
“With an exceptional guest and commentator like De Gregori for a
festival that wants to be curious, popular and chic”.
The opening night will be broadcast live for the first time, on
Rai radio 3.
photo: De Gregori (ANSA).
