U.S. inflation hot spots happen to be pandemic-migration hot spots

Some of the hottest pandemic-migration destinations also happen to be home to the hottest regional inflation rates.

The relationship between migration and inflation has strengthened significantly as more people relocate from expensive coastal cities to more affordable metro areas, according to an analysis released by Redfin on Tuesday.

“We saw an acceleration of inflation happen particularly when we looked at the metro level inflation data. We saw right away that inflation was highest in Phoenix and lowest in San Francisco,” Redfin deputy chief economist Taylor Marr told CNBC.

For example, Phoenix saw prices of goods and services rise 10.9% in the first quarter from the year-earlier period, ranking it the metro region with the highest inflation rate in Redfin’s analysis.

According to Redfin’s migration data, Phoenix was also the second-most popular destination for homebuyers looking to move from one metro area to another in the first quarter, behind only Miami, Florida.

Meanwhile, San Francisco, which tops the list of metro areas that homebuyers moved away from during the first quarter, had a 5.2% inflation rate, the lowest in the Redfin analysis.