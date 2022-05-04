UT Tower Lighting to honor Women’s Tennis set for tonight – University of Texas Athletics

AUSTIN, Texas — The University of Texas Tower will be lit in burnt orange tonight to commemorate the Texas Women’s Tennis’ 2022 Big 12 Conference tournament championship. Per tradition, the University recognizes UT sports programs who win a conference team championship with a burnt orange lighting of the campus landmark.

The Longhorns claimed the title with their 3-0 mark in Fort Worth at the league’s postseason tournament on April 22-24. Texas topped No. 34 Iowa State (4-0) in the quarterfinals, No. 11 Oklahoma State (4-1) in the semifinals and No. 2 Oklahoma (4-0) in the championship match. UT captured the Big 12 Tournament championship for the second-straight year and 12th time in program history (1997, 1998, 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2005, 2012, 2013, 2018, 2021 and 2022).

The No. 4 national seed in the upcoming NCAA Tournament, Texas (20-4) returns to the courts when it hosts Ball State (19-4) in the NCAA First Round on Friday, May 6. First serve is set for 1 p.m. Central at the Texas Tennis Center, and admission for the general public is free.