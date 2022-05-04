Walla Walla High’s girls tennis team suffers 6-1 loss at Hermiston

HERMISTON — Grace Butler and Kaitlyn Flinders paired to win their doubles match for Walla Walla High School’s varsity girls tennis team Tuesday, May 3, but the rest of the Blue Devils mustered little else as Hermiston handed their team a 6-1 loss.

Despite challenging Hermiston, the Blue Devils (1-5 record) suffered their fourth straight setback.

“The last two weeks of the season is always a tough stretch,” Blue Devils coach Keven Peck said. “I am impressed with how the girls continue to battle for points and stay focused on getting better. We are competing against some very talented teams. And, though the results are not in our favor, to a player, the girls can see the improvement in their games and how their hard work is making a difference in their performance on the court.”

Next, the Blue Devils return to action Thursday as they host Kennewick with action scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m.