West London fire: Twenty fire engines and over 100 firefighters scramble to massive blaze

The London Fire Brigade have announced the emergency response in a tweet. They wrote: “Twenty fire engines and around 125 firefighters have been called to a fire on Minerva Road in #ParkRoyal. “More info to follow.” The firefighters were called to a fire at a factory on Minerva Road in Park Royal as a single-storey industrial bakery was ablaze.

The call was made to London Fire Brigade at 3:23am.

Fire crews from Park Royal, Willesden, Wembley, North Kensington, Ealing, Chiswick and other surrounding fire stations are responding to the incident.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.