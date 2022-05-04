What John Lennon Did When Someone Played The Beatles’ ‘Yesterday’ for Him at a Restaurant

The book All We Are Saying: The Last Major Interview with John Lennon and Yoko Ono features an interview from 1980. In the interview, John was asked about his influence on other musicians. “It wasn’t really me or us,” he opined. “It was the times.”

Subsequently, John discussed his influences. “It happened to me when I heard rock ‘n’ roll in the ’50s,” he added. “I had no idea about doing music as a way of life until rock ‘n’ roll hit me.”

John was also asked what he thought when other musicians covered his songs. “I’m always proud and pleased when people do my songs,” he replied. “It gives me pleasure that they even attempt to do them, because a lot of my songs aren’t that doable.”

John recalled musicians playing a certain Beatles song for him at restaurants. “I go to restaurants and the groups always play ‘Yesterday,’” he said. “Yoko and I even signed a guy’s violin in Spain after he played us ‘Yesterday.’ He couldn’t understand that I didn’t write the song. But I guess he couldn’t have gone from table to table playing ‘I Am the Walrus.’”