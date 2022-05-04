What to watch on Wednesday: ‘The Circle’ returns on Netflix

Placeholder while article actions load

The Flash (CW at 8) The team struggles to keep each other safe during a battle. The Goldbergs (ABC at 8) Beverly wonders whether to stick around William Penn Academy as Adam’s graduation approaches; Erica tries to skirt the traditional Sunday dinner. The Masked Singer (Fox at 8) The final round of the preliminary stage commences, and one singer moves on to the finale.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta (Bravo at 8) A behind-the-scenes episodes with unseen footage.

The Conners (ABC at 9) Darlene has a hard time managing her sanity with the construction project; Lou returns to teach Mark.

Kung Fu (CW at 9) Nicky debates whether to disclose a long-held secret to Mia; Evan uncovers information about his old boss.

A Million Little Things (ABC at 10) Maggie and Gary try to be hospitable to a surprise guest; Regina worries about Tyrell moving too fast with a new fling; Rome helps a student through their maturation.

House Hunters (HGTV at 10) Two new episodes where a Utah couple is crunched for time in their move to Pittsburgh, and a New England pair use their cryptocurrency riches and debate using it for a dream home in Savannah, Ga. or their wedding.

Good Sam (CBS at 10) Sam and Griff’s tension comes to a head and a shocking result changes the course of their relationship and the fate of the hospital.

Disney Gallery: The Book of Boba Fett (Disney Plus) A behind-the-scenes documentary chronicling the making of the Star Wars series about the fabled bounty hunter.

Meltdown: Three Mile Island (Netflix) An inside look at the calamitous effects and lingering questions from the accident at the Pennsylvania nuclear power plant.

40 Years Young (Netflix) A down-on-his-luck chef joins his best friend and restaurant partner in a Cancún cooking competition to spark his passion for life and love.

The Circle (Netflix) Season 4.

El Marginal (Netflix) Season 5.

My Feet Are Killing Me (TLC at 9) Season 4.

Summertime (Netflix) Season 3.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Elizabeth Olsen, Josh Charles, Norah Jones.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Glenn Close, Sheryl Crow.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Ewan McGregor, Ben Schwartz, the Head and the Heart, guest host Mike Birbiglia.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Colin Hanks, Mackenzie Davis.