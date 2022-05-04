Where was The Last Kingdom’s Eliza Butterworth born? Family history explained

Eliza Butterworth has been part of the Netflix hit The Last Kingdom since the show’s launch in 2015. The star became a fan-favourite after Aelswith underwent one of the biggest personality changes in the TV series. Fans are keen to find out more about the Aelswith actress, including where she is from.
Where was The Last Kingdom’s Eliza Butterworth born?
Eliza Butterworth is a 28-year-old actress who discovered acting through a school play when she was younger.
She studied at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art, whilst performing lead roles in The Daughter in Law and The Witch of Edmonton.
One of her first TV roles was in DCI Banks and in the same year, she made her debut as Aelswith in The Last Kingdom.
According to her film credits, she is expected to reprise the role in the show’s follow-up film, Seven Kings Must Die.
The star regularly returns to her home town in Lincoln to see friends.
She is currently living in Tenerife and is keeping fans up to date with her latest ventures on Instagram.
In April she said: “I’ve been living in Tenerife since early February and have been having such a blast filming A Town Called Malice for Sky!
“I will be here until the end of June and this is me living my best life as a tourist!”
In the upcoming Sky series, an explosive family saga, she will play Carly Lord.
The actress was sad to say goodbye to her co-stars after filming the final season of The Last Kingdom.
She has since called for an espionage spin-off in a humorous post on Instagram.
The star was responding to a scene where Aelswith unveiled the evil Lord Aethelhelm’s (Adrian Schiller) plan.
She joked: “This was literally one of my favourite scenes to film of all time!!!
“We now need an espionage spin-off for Aelswith, Eadith and Aelfwynn and let’s call it SAXON SPIES.”
The Last Kingdom seasons 1-5 are on Netflix now.
