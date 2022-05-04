With Netflix And Disney+ Willing To Embrace Commercials, Another Streaming Service Revealed It’s Going Harder On Ads

While there are a variety of streaming services out there for people to enjoy, one of the things that separates many of them is their decision on the use of commercials. Netflix and Disney+, up to this point, have not had them. There are also completely free streaming options that rely on ads to make any money at all. Others, like Hulu, have different priced options allowing users to avoid commercials if they’re willing to pay for it.
Now, on the heels of news that Netflix and Disney+ will be adding ad-supported options to their service, another streaming service, Comcast’s Peacock, has unveiled a new way to increase ad revenue for its free streaming tier, by making users look at ads during the show they are watching.