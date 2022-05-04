Your Samsung TV, Sky Q box and Fire TV Stick is getting more content to watch for FREE

Anyone owning a Fire TV Stick, Samsung telly, Apple TV or Sky Q box will soon be treated to a swathe of extra content thanks to the UK launch of Paramount+. This streaming service first arrived in the US last year but it is now coming to homes on this side of the pond.
From June 22, 2022, users will be able to watch over 8,000 hours of content from studios including SHOWTIME, Paramount Pictures, Comedy Central, MTV and Nickelodeon. That means you’ll be able to binge on shows such as Queen of the Universe and Star Trek.
The service is also promising blockbuster movies, original shows and plenty of things for all the family to tune into – there will even be a swathe of programmes such as SpongeBob SquarePants, PAW Patrol and Rugrats dedicated just for kids.
Initially, Paramount+ will be available for free with those who like what they see then needing to reach for their wallet to pay the £6.99 per month subscription fee – that’s around the same price as a basic Netflix plan and Disney+.
Anyone with a Sky Cinema subscription will get complete access for free thanks to a new multi-year distribution agreement between the firms.
“Paramount is known for its leading portfolio of premium entertainment brands and a robust content engine that fuels our rapidly expanding streaming service, Paramount+. This year will be monumental for our streaming strategy as we accelerate our global ambitions, rapidly expanding Paramount+ in Europe beginning with the UK, Italy, Germany, France and more by the end of this year and debut in Asia with South Korea in June, followed by India in 2023,” said Raffaele Annecchino, President and CEO, International Networks, Studios and Streaming, Paramount Global. “With an already expansive global footprint and a strong, long-term market-by-market strategy, we are well-poised to continue our positive momentum.”
In the UK, Paramount+ will be available online at paramountplus.com and on mobile and a wide range of connected TV devices via the Paramount+ app, via broad direct-to-consumer distribution through Apple, Amazon, Google, Roku and Samsung, with more platforms to be announced in the coming months.
Users will be able to sign up to the service for £6.99 per month/£69.90 per year in the UK, after a free seven-day trial.
