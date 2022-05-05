25-Year-Old Man Receives Life Sentence In 2020 Murder Of MTA Bus Driver

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Cameron Silcott, who earlier this week pleaded guilty to the 2020 murder of MTA bus driver Marcus Parks Sr., was sentenced Thursday to life in prison with the possibility of parole.

Silcott, 25, is eligible for parole in 20 years.

Thursday was an emotional and, at times, tense day inside the courtroom.

Parks, a veteran MTA bus operator, was gunned down on the job in 2020.

His brother, Braddock Parks, said Marcus was a “fun-loving guy” and dedicated public servant.

“He had COVID, he didn’t have to go back to work,” he said. “But again, because of that dedication, the work ethic that we have been taught, he went back to do his job to serve the city of Baltimore in the state of Maryland.”

During sentencing on Thursday, the murder was described as a vicious attack where Silcott repeatedly shot Parks after his girlfriend, Nichelle Greene, snatched Parks’ bag and ran off the bus on East Fayette Street near downtown Baltimore.

When Parks ran after the suspects to recover his bag, Silcott turned around and shot the driver 10 times, prosecutors said.

Silcott’s attorney said his actions were “horrible” but his client is “not a horrible person.”

“I wish the situation never took place and what I did was wrong and if I could take it back, I would,” Silcott said.

He also told the court: “There is nothing I could say to bring Mr. Parks back. Like I said, I was wrong and I apologize.”

Outside the courthouse, Parks’ family, including his sons, said they wanted a tougher sentence.

“The persons that perpetrated that crime have an opportunity to walk the streets again, at an age younger than the life they took. What justice is that?” asked Braddock Parks.

Greene has also pleaded guilty to first-degree murder. Her sentencing is expected in August.