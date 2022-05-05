5 Features of an Environment-Friendly House That Can Sustain Healthy Living

Our home is no less than a paradise for us. After all, this is where we feel the most comfortable. And so, there is no element of surprise on why we invest our time, efforts, and thoughts in building our house. We have certain expectations and an idea of what our life should be, and we want our homes to be a reflection of the same. But these expectations should also consider the environmental aspects while choosing a house. An environmentally friendly house thus helps to meet your expectations. If you are wondering about the need to buy an environmentally friendly house, we will guide you on the same.

Why You Should Buy an Environment-friendly House?

We live in an age where the world is accelerating at a rapid pace. However, this progress and development comes at a cost. To explain it in better terms, we will consider the example of one Indian city: Bangalore.

Bangalore has witnessed an unprecedented explosion in population by 1028% from 1973 to 2017. This has resulted in a decrease in 88% of its green cover, as more land is cleared to meet the needs of the growing population. Along with this, there has been a 79% decrease in the water tables within the city. The temperature rise has also increased from 2° C to 2.50° C and the city has also been experiencing occasional floods.

We have considered the devastating consequences experienced due to neglect of the environment in the growth and development of a city like Bangalore. Now, imagine the situation faced across the globe. Though these environmental consequences cannot be reversed, you could help in your way in mitigating these environmental impacts by opting for an environmentally friendly house.

How Can An Environmentally Friendly House Help With Sustainable Living?

An environmentally friendly house is well-equipped to help you live sustainably in the following ways:

1) An environment-friendly house operates using renewable energy sources such as solar energy, wind energy, and the likes. By doing so, it not only helps conserve the scarce and non-renewable resources like coal, oil, etc. but also reduces the carbon emissions emitted using these non-renewable sources.

2) An environment-friendly house has an efficient and responsible system for waste management. It segregates the waste at the source with a resource recovery centre on-site for secondary segregation and composts the wet waste on-site, producing manure for use within the site. There is also provision for disposal and treatment of other waste types such as hazardous comprising of e-waste, batteries, etc. and non-hazardous waste such as paper, plastic, etc. by authorized recyclers or vendors.

3) An environmentally friendly house has efficient flow fixtures and a rainwater harvesting system to meet the water demand of its residents and reduce the dependency on freshwater. On top of this, it also has a sewage treatment plant for treating wastewater from households and reusing it for gardening and flushing.

4) It ensures that the biodiversity is preserved and conserved within the premises.

5) An environmentally friendly house uses technologies that are efficient and sustainable. This includes the use of LED lighting, energy-efficient AC & refrigerators and is built on ‘Climate Responsive Design’ that ensures proper air ventilation and use of natural sunlight, thereby reducing the dependence on artificial cooling and lighting.

