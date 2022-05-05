Ahead Of Dead To Me’s Final Season On Netflix, Its Creator Just Landed Her Next Streaming Series

Netflix’s Dead to Me is ending with its third season later this year, which is something that’s sure to be bittersweet for fans. While they’ll surely miss the dramedy, they can take comfort in knowing that the show’s creator, Liz Feldman, has another series in the works. The producer is reportedly set to gift the streaming giant with No Good Deed.

The newly greenlit show is a dark comedy, according to Deadline. The series centers on three families that are trying to buy the same Spanish villa, which each party believes can improve their lives for the better. However, things apparently don’t turn out the way the groups expect. Liz Feldman is set to executive produce alongside Gloria Sanchez Productions’ Brittney Segal as well as Will Ferrell, Jessica Elbaum, Christie Smith, and Silver Tree. In addition, Tree will direct multiple episodes, including the pilot.