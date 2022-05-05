Ari Domniti helps bring Columbia River girls tennis together

Ari Domniti loves to stay involved at school.

The senior is an officer in Red Cross and the Key Club at Columbia River High School, and she’s also part of the Green Team and Philosophy Club.

“I also started a new club with another girl on the tennis team,” Domniti said. “It’s called Squiggle Club. It’s this art club and it’s supposed to be like art lessons that improves the student’s mental health. It’s a little break after school to get everyone to relax. It’s part of our senior projects.”

And when she’s on the court with the River girls tennis team, Domniti also likes to get everyone involved.

“On the team Instagram account, we try to get pictures of everyone,” she said. “I run it, and since I’m on varsity, I can’t get pictures of the C-team (C-team often plays at different locations). But I do try to get varsity and JV involved, because we’re a big team and it’s good to get everyone involved.”

It’s something Domniti learned her freshman year when she was part of a River squad that would capture the 2A state team title. Domniti played doubles with senior Truly Rylander that season, and that was a big help.