Attendance Allowance: Full list of 56 conditions that qualify for DWP benefit worth £4,000

Care home residents won’t usually be entitled to Attendance Allowance because their care is paid for by their local authority.

However, it’s important to differentiate that they’ll still be able to claim Attendance Allowance if they pay for all their own care home costs.

Eligibility assessments aren’t usually required and people will only need to attend an assessment if it’s unclear how their illness or disability affects them.

Applicants might also qualify for Pension Credit, Housing Benefit or a Council Tax Reduction when they receive Attendance Allowance.