Beverly Rose Cunningham Dominique Obituary (2022) The Daily Star

Beverly, age 90, joined her husband in Heaven on Saturday, April 30, 2022. She was a proud native of New Orleans, LA and a resident of Ponchatoula, LA. Beverly dedicated many years in the education field as a teacher and a librarian. She considered all the kids she taught throughout the years her children. Beverly was a devout Catholic and a parishioner at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. She had a true passion for genealogy and was doing family history research before it became popular. Beverly absolutely loved to learn and to teach and always found an opportunity to share her knowledge with others. She was a kind and loving woman who deeply cared for her family. Beverly will be forever missed.

She is survived by her nieces, Dannette Stilley (Michael), Kathleen Muntz (Steven Cunningham), Lori D. Ainsworth (Scott), Lisa D. Ross; nephews, Henry Cunningham IV, JD Deutchmann (Cathy); numerous great-nieces and nephews; and several great-great-nieces and nephews.

Beverly is preceded in death by her husband, Frank Andrew Dominique; parents, Henry Eugene Cunningham Jr. and Rose Hoover Cunningham; brother, Henry Eugene “Gene” Cunningham III; and sister-in-law, Pat Cunningham.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend a visitation from the chapel of Brandon G. Thompson Funeral Home, 1190 Hwy 51 N. Ponchatoula, LA 70454 on Friday, May 6, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. until the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Dcn. Tim Messenger will officiate with interment to follow in Greenwood Cemetery in New Orleans at 1:00 p.m.

