BT strikes five-year deal with AWS to drive cloud-first approach | IT PRO

BT has announced a new five-year agreement with Amazon Web Services (AWS) as it moves to transform legacy infrastructure and shift internal applications to a new cloud-first architecture.

The telecommunications firm says the deal will help accelerate its plans to build and innovate faster on a new suite of digital products and services, as well as reduce costs in IT maintenance.

This IT infrastructure overhaul will also deliver greater value for its Consumer, Enterprise, Global, and Outreach customers, the company said in an announcement.

The AWS agreement marks the next stage of BT’s modernisation programme, through which it is aiming to deliver £2 billion in gross annualised savings by the end of financial year 2024. Over this time, BT is retiring its legacy applications, associated infrastructure, as well as data centres.

“We have a big opportunity when it comes to modernising our infrastructure, and our collaboration with AWS is a key one for us as we deliver the transformation needed to accelerate BT,” commented Thomas Dücke, Chief Operating Officer at BT Digital.

With the AWS agreement as the cornerstone of these plans, the simplification of its IT resources is designed to be cloud-native, microservices-based, and fully modular.

Ultimately, the company said this fresh cloud approach will enhance its ability to swiftly cater to customer needs, tackling elements such as security, privacy, and compliance by design.

Adolfo Hernandez, Vice President and General Manager at AWS’ Telecom Global Industry Business Unit, said the AWS model will enable BT to operate more cost-efficiently.

BT’s move to cloud-first applications can help reduce IT maintenance costs, streamline operations and help it better adapt to evolving customer needs,” he said. “Plus, the AWS pay-as-you-go model offers flexibility so BT only pays for the IT needed.”