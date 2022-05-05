Busy summer travel expected, hotel rates on the rise

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Summer season is right around the corner and if you’re looking to travel you’ll want to move fast as tourism appears to be at pre-pandemic numbers.

“Everyone comes to Florida, everyone comes to Florida to pretty much have fun and enjoy the vacation, it’s the sunshine state,” said Mohamad Fareed who recently relocated to Palm Beach County from Arizona for work.

This summer he plans to staycation.

“The beach is 5 minutes away from here so you can’t beat it,” said Fareed.

Palm Beach Vacation Rentals said they’re getting calls from international travelers and rental numbers are slowly getting back to pre-pandemic numbers.

“So the summer months this is really what families are looking for. They want pools and beaches, and they want it for the best possible price,” said Rick Rose with Palm Beach Vacation Rentals.

Rose said the summer months are peak season for northern states, so the Florida market has the best rates.

And his 38 vacation properties are starting to book up for the summer.

“There really is a lot to see and do here. There’s a lot of history here and I miss my hometown so it’s exciting to participate in really promoting it and sharing that story with visitors,” said Rose.

If you plan to travel, you’ll want to act fast, the travel website “The points guy” said flights are filling up and hotel rates are above 2019 numbers.

“This is still going to be a really big summer for domestic travel. There is a ton of demand, people are ready to get back out there,” Melanie Lieberman a global features editor with The Points Guy.

They recommend booking your flight ahead of time, and to consider a variety of dates and locations when it comes to your vacation.

“The more flexible you can be with your travel plans, the more likely you are to unlock savings. So thinking about can I fly out or return a day early or a day late? Can I have some flexibility with where I’m going? Maybe you have your heart set on a beach getaway but you’re going to look for a slightly different destination where you’re not competing with the crowds,” said Lieberman.

“This is definitely not going to be an easy time to find a deal, travelers looking for a bargain should really think about being proactive and flexible.”