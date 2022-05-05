Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War Jungle Update Confirmed

A new Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War update arrives this week, bringing with it the Jungle Map.

Fans already knew that more fresh content was coming in 2022 after Treyarch shared its official roadmap for the year.

But now fans can prepare for the launch of the upcoming Jungle update, complete with whatever other changes are being planned.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War & Warzone | The Haunting Trailer BridTV 5931 Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War & Warzone | The Haunting Trailer https://i.ytimg.com/vi/qlBVlzIf4RE/hqdefault.jpg 885129 885129 center 13872

When Is The Cold War Jungle Update Coming Out?

Treyarch has confirmed that the new Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War Jungle update will be available to download on Friday, May 5. No set time has been announced for when it will drop, so fans will want to keep an eye on the official social media channels to get the latest news. And for those fans who are super excited to start playing early, the Jungle 24/7 playlist will also be included.

This means you’ll be able to keep jumping into the same map without having to worry about being rotated out on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and PC. We don’t know if any additional content will be made available in Zombies mode this week, but it will be worth checking the patch notes when they are released. Treyarch set out its plans for the year, confirming that new content is coming to Vanguard Zombies, as well as Black Ops: Cold War.