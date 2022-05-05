Categories
Gaming

Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War Jungle Update Confirmed


A new Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War update arrives this week, bringing with it the Jungle Map.

Fans already knew that more fresh content was coming in 2022 after Treyarch shared its official roadmap for the year.

But now fans can prepare for the launch of the upcoming Jungle update, complete with whatever other changes are being planned.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War & Warzone | The Haunting Trailer

BridTV

5931

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War & Warzone | The Haunting Trailer

https://i.ytimg.com/vi/qlBVlzIf4RE/hqdefault.jpg

885129

885129

center

13872

When Is The Cold War Jungle Update Coming Out?

Treyarch has confirmed that the new Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War Jungle update will be available to download on Friday, May 5. No set time has been announced for when it will drop, so fans will want to keep an eye on the official social media channels to get the latest news. And for those fans who are super excited to start playing early, the Jungle 24/7 playlist will also be included.

This means you’ll be able to keep jumping into the same map without having to worry about being rotated out on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and PC. We don’t know if any additional content will be made available in Zombies mode this week, but it will be worth checking the patch notes when they are released. Treyarch set out its plans for the year, confirming that new content is coming to Vanguard Zombies, as well as Black Ops: Cold War.

You can read the early patch notes rundown below, courtesy of Treyarch:

“Our first batch of Black Ops Cold War content for 2022 arrived in March with the release of WMD, the Vargo 52 Assault Rifle, and the Ferro Fury Reactive Mastercraft Bundle. We were thrilled to see the outpouring of support for this content, and we’ve got more to come.

“In the coming weeks, we’ll be releasing an all-new ranged weapon to take into Multiplayer, Zombies, and Warzone, as well as a familiar face from the Campaign as our newest Operator. In Multiplayer, another classic Black Ops remaster will join the 6v6 rotation when we bring Jungle to the game. This one’s an absolute favourite of ours, and we can’t wait for you to experience it with everything Black Ops Cold War’s Multiplayer has to offer for the first time.

“In the not-too-distant future, we’re planning to release a new Melee weapon for use in Multiplayer, Zombies, and Warzone. We’ll also have new Operator Skins, Weapon Blueprints, Finishing Moves, Calling Cards, Charms, Emblems, and other cosmetics arriving in a new series of Store Bundles throughout the months to come.”

In other news, FIFA 22 Premier League TOTS Release Date & Vote Schedule

Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.