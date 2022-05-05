Call of Duty Mobile: Garena Masters II to return this May, here’s how to tune in

Call Of Duty Mobile: Garena Masters II is back.

The largest Call Of Duty Mobile (CODM) tournament in Singapore, Malaysia, and the Philippines is set to make its grand return this May. The competition will see 16 teams from the region competing for the championship title and a prize pool of USD 25,000.

Garena Masters II will see 9 teams from the Philippines and 3 teams each from Singapore and Malaysia competing against the top 4 from Garena Masters I, which include Blacklist Ultimate, ALMGHTY, Mamba Lowkings, and Smart Omega.

The Group stages kicks off on 6 May and will see the competing teams battle it out on new maps including Hacienda and Slums. The Playoffs are set to happen from 28 to 29 May.

Fans can tune in to Garena Masters II via YouTube, Twitch, and Facebook.

Garena Masters II also comes on the heels of CODM‘s upcoming season, Wild Dogs where players can expect new maps, new rewards, and a decked-out battle pass. Set in the deserts of Ancient Egypt, the new season will also include a new Ground War mode for both multiplayer and battle royale.

Check out CODM’s Wild Dogs here.