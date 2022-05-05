Column: East Aurora loses longtime tennis coach, mentor to Oswego

Tennis pro Jon Stott was feeling a roller coaster of emotions this week, with good reason.

He had just signed a contract with Oswego-based School District 308 to use its tennis courts for his successful City of Lights tennis academy, ending a controversial year of “humiliation” and “hurt” after getting booted from the Phillips Park courts by the Fox Valley Park District and the city of Aurora.

But Stott’s excitement about his new Oswego home base was tempered by the fact he knew this gig meant he’d no longer be as available to at-risk kids on Aurora’s near East Side, which had been a mission of his ever since he started the program at the Phillips Park courts 23 years ago.

If you have followed the saga of Stott’s attempts to keep the program going on the East Side, you likely have at least an idea of how painful this third and possibly final cut from Aurora is for him.

For more than two decades Stott ran the program that, with free and dramatically-reduced fees, offered hundreds of minority and marginalized kids in Aurora a chance to not only play a sport that otherwise would not have been offered but to excel at it. And along the way, according to dozens of heart-wrenching testimonials I’ve heard from other coaches, as well as two generations of parents and kids, he also taught students a lot about how to succeed off the court.

Problems arose, however, when the park district, which maintains the 12 courts owned by the city and East Aurora School District 131 but gets dibs on them during the summer, took issue with the City of Lights tennis academy as a private business not paying rent for the courts.

Despite plenty of prior emails from the city supporting his presence at Phillips Park, as well as his offers to pay court fees, Stott was abruptly kicked off the courts, which led to a significant backlash from the community, as well as East Aurora School District which immediately hired him to run its summer tennis camp.

Because of a whole lot of unnecessary miscommunication – and finger-pointing – between the school district, the city and the park district, however, those East students had to be bused to Marmion Academy for the camp, even as their own courts sat nearly unused.

Nevertheless, that camp was hailed as a success by the school district and participants. Yet, Stott insists, he never heard back from anyone at East Aurora about his future with School District 131, which included the same offer he had extended to the city – to pay rent for the courts that had, until last year, been free for his academy because of the impact he was making on Aurora kids.

Stott says repeated emails and calls to multiple district officials about any arrangements that could be made for classes and camps at Phillips Park went unanswered. Which led to even more feelings of betrayal and disappointment.

Enter Oswego, where officials quickly realized Aurora’s loss is its gain.

“We love his enthusiasm … I know Jon will do well with parents and kids,” said School District 308 Chief Financial Officer John Petzke, noting that Stott caught the district “at a good time” with things starting to open up from the pandemic.

“We could not move fast enough” on a contract that makes Oswego East High School’s 12 courts the new home of the City of Lights program, Petzke told me.

“This gives Jon a clean slate,” he said. “… This is not only good for the kids but for the community overall for him to continue his program.”

East Aurora, in the meantime, is trying to figure out how the district – or should I say its kids – lost out.

Not only will court fees now go to Oswego, this location change means hundreds of East Aurora students will likely miss out on Stott’s well-documented success as a coach and mentor.

East Aurora School Board President Annette Johnson, a Stott and tennis fan who helped lead the charge for last summer’s camp, was surprised by the news, insisting she thought things were in place to repeat his camp this summer on the Phillips Park courts.

“A lot of kids could use what Jon has to offer,” said Johnson.

Making matters worse, in addition to fewer tennis options, East Side kids won’t have access to Phillips Park Family Aquatic Center this summer, which the Fox Valley Park District recently announced would be closed due to lack of lifeguards, a national trend the park district insists it tried to overcome locally through multi-layered marketing and recruiting.

The decision to shutter the East Side water park this summer but open Splash Country, on the far boundaries of the West Side of Aurora, is because the latter can hold 500 more people than the Phillips Park location, which also has a deep water section that would require additional certification for lifeguards, according to a park district official.

But East Aurora School District Superintendent Jennifer Norrell, already upset by the lack of green space on the East Side, insists the park district should have anticipated the lifeguard issue and reached out sooner to the district for help with recruitment and training.

Norrell also expressed disappointment – and surprise – that Stott, who she referred to as a “gem” and a “great talent,” would not be part of East’s summer tennis program. But in the next breath, she promised that no matter how the ball was dropped, there will be a quality School District 131 tennis program this summer run by a strong coach.

It just won’t be Stott. And that is Aurora’s loss.

“I’m thrilled to be in Oswego now,” he says. “But East will always have a special place in my heart.”

