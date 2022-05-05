‘Consequence of Brexit’ German media mocks Britons’s fury over passport checks queues

British tourists were outraged at what they perceived as “preferential treatment” for Irish tourists at Spanish airports as they were forced to queue for post-Brexit passport checks. As reports were picked up across Europe, German daily Kleine took the opportunity to mock Britons.

They wrote: “The British discipline of queueing is occasionally put to the test at EU airports. It is a consequence of Brexit that leaves a nasty taste in some of the Kingdom’s tourists, as recently in Malaga.”

Highlighting the chaos caused at airports across the bloc as post-pandemic travel returns to its norm, they continued: “The British are particularly affected by the chaos, as they see themselves at a disadvantage compared to the Irish. British tourists recently accused the airport in Malaga of ‘preferential treatment’ of Irish people, who enjoy ‘express lanes’ while they themselves have to wait for hours for clearance by the immigration authorities.

“Many vented their frustration on Twitter: ‘What a joke! Huge queue for UK passengers, it goes all the way back to the duty free exit – while the EU queue is virtually empty.’

“Others described the queues for passport controls as ‘ridiculous.’