Consistency serves as key to success for New Albany

In past seasons, New Albany boys tennis coach Marc Thomas might have rolled out a larger variety of lineups by the middle of May.

But as the postseason approaches, the Eagles have thrived on a consistency Thomas considers necessary given the makeup of his team.

Senior Declan Freedhoff, freshman Jackson Clements and junior Dhruv Chavan have played first, second and third singles, respectively, in almost every match. There has been more movement in doubles, similar to what Thomas might have done with singles in previous years.

“Losing Devin and Ryan (to graduation), that’s a big change to your lineup,” Thomas said, referring to current Cleveland State and Tennessee-Chattanooga players Devin Boyer and Ryan Mudre, who won the Division I state doubles championship last year. “This is the first year I’ve really had to get guys some time in those singles positions because we haven’t had guys playing multiple years of singles. We have to get those guys comfortable in singles.