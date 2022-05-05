CoreStack & Persistent Announce Global Partnership to Accelerate Digital Transformation in Multi-Cloud Environments

CoreStack’s Next-Gen Cloud Governance Powers the Persistent Intelligent Operations Solution

The addition of CoreStack’s advanced cloud governance to PIOps amplifies our ability to transform existing operational processes and better support multi-cloud environments.” — Nitha Puthran, SVP Cloud, Infrastructure & Security at Persistent

BELLEVUE, WA, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2022/EINPresswire.com/ — CoreStack, a global multi-cloud governance provider that empowers enterprises to unleash the power of the cloud by enabling continuous and autonomous cloud governance at scale, today unveiled a global partnership with Persistent Systems, a leader in cloud-enabled Digital Engineering and Enterprise Modernization. CoreStack’s AI-powered cloud governance solution will help Persistent Systems’ customers accelerate digital transformation using automation and orchestration.

Cloud computing continues to grow at a rapid pace and enterprise customers are migrating mission critical applications to cloud as part of their transformation journey. Customers are increasingly looking for better ways to automate and streamline their cloud operations, implement cloud cost management and enhance compliance and security posture across the multiple cloud environments that they operate.

CoreStack’s AI-powered multi-cloud governance solution has provided customers with transformational outcomes with its next-gen cloud governance fabric, such as a 50 percent increase in cloud operational efficiencies, a 40 percent decrease in cloud costs, and a 100 percent compliance with security standards. CoreStack’s proactive and preemptive cloud governance provides a 360-degree broad and deep visibility across financial operations (FinOps), security operations (SecOps), and cloud operations (CloudOps) in an integrated single pane of glass.

“We are looking at enhancing PIOps, our intelligent operations framework, to enable transformation using AI-driven automation and orchestration,” said Nitha Puthran, SVP Cloud, Infrastructure & Security at Persistent. “The addition of CoreStack’s advanced cloud governance to PIOps amplifies our ability to transform existing operational processes and better support multi-cloud environments.”

The Persistent Intelligent Operations Solution (PIOps) is a framework comprised of cutting-edge technologies integrated across Infrastructure, Applications, Collaboration, and Cloud, that enables operational transformation. CoreStack’s AI-based platform, along with the existing framework, will enable seamless multi-cloud management.

“With enterprises pouring in tremendous investment in technology, particularly in cloud computing, across their lines of business, it’s critical to leverage the power of next-gen CloudOps to ensure speed to market,” said Ezhilarasan Natarajan, CEO at CoreStack. “We are thrilled to partner with Persistent Systems to help their large enterprise customer base with digital transformation across IT and lines of business through the use of AI-powered cloud governance, automation, and orchestration.”

About CoreStack

CoreStack is a next-gen cloud business accelerator that empowers enterprises to predictably increase top-line revenues, improve bottom-line efficiencies, and gain a competitive edge through AI-powered real-time cloud governance on autopilot. CoreStack’s FinOps, SecOps and CloudOps solutions embrace, enhance, and extend native-cloud, enable reporting, recommendation, remediation and provide single pane-of-glass governance across multi-cloud. Through executive dashboards for comprehensive real-time insights, CoreStack delivers transformative value such as 40% increase in operational efficiencies, 50% decrease in cloud costs, and 100% security assurance and compliance. CoreStack helps 300+ global enterprises govern $1+ billion in annual cloud consumption. Frost & Sullivan, Gartner and IDC recognized CoreStack as an innovator and leader in cloud management. CoreStack is backed by strategic advisors, including the ex-CEO of Wipro and ex-CIO of Microsoft. The company is a Microsoft Azure Gold Partner, Amazon AWS Advanced Technology Competency Partner, and Google Cloud Build Partner. To learn more, visit www.corestack.io

About Persistent

With over 18,500 employees located in 19 countries, Persistent Systems (BSE & NSE: PERSISTENT) is a global services and solutions company delivering Digital Engineering and Enterprise Modernization. Recently named to the Forbes Asia Best Under a Billion 2021 list, Persistent is a trusted partner to many industry-leading organizations across the world – including 14 of the 30 most innovative US companies, 80% of the largest banks in the US and India, and numerous innovators across the healthcare ecosystem. Persistent has established deep capabilities and partnerships across the hyperscaler ecosystem, providing significant value to clients pursuing hybrid multi-cloud transformation. For more information, visit www.persistent.com

Contacts:

CoreStack

Bala Vishwanath

Chief Marketing Officer

balav@corestack.io

Persistent Systems

Jason Spaulding

Associate Vice President, Cloud, Infrastructure & Security Marketing

jason_spaulding@persistent.com