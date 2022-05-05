CVS raises forecast for year, as first-quarter earnings top expectations

A CVS Pharmacy store is seen in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York.

CVS Health on Wednesday outpaced Wall Street’s expectations for first-quarter earnings and raised its guidance for the year, as it saw demand for prescriptions and more, while demand for Covid vaccines and testing declined.

The health-care company said it now expects adjusted earnings per share for 2022 to range from $8.20 to $8.40 compared with its previous forecast of between $8.10 to $8.30.

Shares rose 4.78% to close the day at $100.57.

Here’s what the company reported for the three-month period ended March 31, compared with what analysts were expecting, based on a survey of analysts by Refinitiv:

Earnings per share: $2.22 adjusted vs. $2.15 expected

Revenue: $76.83 billion vs. $75.39 billion expected

The health-care company reported net income of $2.31 billion, or $1.74 per share, higher than the $2.22 billion, or $1.68 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, CVS earned $2.22 per share, more than the $2.15 per share expected by analysts surveyed by Refinitiv.

Revenue increased to $76.83 billion from $69.1 billion a year earlier. That topped/fell short of analysts’ expectations of $75.39 billion.

Same-store sales at CVS grew 10.7% in the first quarter compared to the year-ago period. In the pharmacy, same-store sales rose 10.1% and in the front store, same-store sales increased 13.2%.

CVS said it attracted new customers, filled more prescriptions and saw a more typical cough, cold and flu season in the first quarter. In the year-ago period, fewer shoppers sought medications for seasonal illnesses as they wore masks and spent more time at home. The company said it also saw sales increase from pharmacy brand inflation.

Sales increases were partially offset by the introduction of new generic drugs, reimbursement pressure in the pharmacy segment and a drop in Covid testing demand, the company said.

The company’s operating income took a hit, declining 2.4% in the quarter, due to a pending agreement between CVS and the state of Florida to settle opioid claims against the company for $484 million. That settlement will be paid over an 18-year period.