Doctor shares home facial exercises to ‘make you look two years younger’

Dr Munir Somji appeared on ITV’s This Morning today to discuss his new initiative: Facefit. An alterantive to Botox, Facefit by Dr MediSpa (who Dr Somji also goes by) are facial exercises that individuals can learn and try out at home.
Facefit can be used as an alternative to wrinkle relaxing injections and dermal fillers, according to Dr Somji.
People who want to look younger can attempt the facial exercises themselves from the comfort of their own home.
Dr Somji launched his programme during lockdown, so that individuals who desired cosmetic surgery could be offered an alternative without leaving the house.
“The demand for safe, effective, at-home treatments has increased rapidly during lockdown, and the Facefit by Dr MediSpa exercise programme is a true workout that yields results,” said Dr Somji.
Similar to a gym equipment-based body workout, the programme would start with a warm-up session before targeting areas of concern.
Dr Somji explained that a patient would initially start by doing Facefit by Dr MediSpa two to three times a week before working up to daily workouts.
The exercises also help to lift the face and add plumpness.
There are 20 different exercises to choose from and a complete workout takes only 30 minutes a day.
Dr Somji went on to explain how to get the best results from the exercises.
“You don’t need to use a specific product while you massage, but you could perform these exercises while applying your daily serum or moisturiser,” the cosmetic expert told Closer.
“Just use your fingertips to apply a firm but comfortable amount of pressure.”
As well as the brow lift, one exercise includes massaging and pinching the jawline and neck, which is thought to be good for reducing the appearance of a double chin.
Speaking to Philip Schofield and Holly Willoughby on This Morning, Dr Somji shared another exercise – this time for the forehead.
He used his fingers to press down on his forehead, opened his mouth, looked up, and “breathed out forcefully”.
The doctor stressed that the exercise is also about “engaging your core”, and so it is important to tighten your core and glute muscles while doing it – as well as sitting up straight.
Dr Somji is an internationally recognised cosmetic doctor with a wealth of knowledge in performing advanced techniques in the aesthetic field.
He is also one of the world’s leading hair transplant surgeons.
