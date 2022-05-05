Five questions with Belleview champ DJ Bennett

WHO: DJ Bennett

SCHOOL: Belleview

YEAR: Senior

SPORT: Tennis

NOTABLE: Girls tennis overall singles 3A state champion

5 QUESTIONS

Q: You’re the first state tennis champion in Belleview history. How does that feel to represent your school like that?

A: “It was a pretty cool experience. Especially in the finals with such a close match and having all the coaches there from the school, Phil Small (Belleview athletic director), and my coach Chris Reed. It was pretty cool knowing that my name was going to be in the school for a long time.”

Q: What do you think is the best part about playing tennis?

A: “For me, it would be winning. I really like winning. But also practicing everyday and knowing that I’m improving.”