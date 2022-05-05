Global Digital Identity Infrastructure and Services Market Report 2022-2027: Digital Identity will be the Single Biggest Gating Factor to the Adoption of Enterprise IoT

DUBLIN, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The “Digital Identity Infrastructure and Services Market by Asset Type, Deployment Type, Organization Type and Industry Vertical 2022 – 2027” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
This report assesses the digital identity management market including the concepts, key challenges, future trends, and analysis of the key market players and solutions. It evaluates the current state and future outlook of identity management solutions and services with a focus on leading technical approaches, technologies, companies, and solutions.
It includes analysis of opportunities in emerging areas such as the Identity of Things (IDoT) and IoT identity managed services. The report includes forecasts for all major segments from 2022 to 2027.
Managing identities and access control for enterprise applications remains one of the greatest challenges facing IT today. While an enterprise may be able to leverage several cloud computing services without a good identity and access management strategy, in the long run extending an organization’s identity services into the cloud is a necessary prerequisite for strategic use of on-demand computing services.
Supporting today’s rapidly evolving cloud ecosystem requires a thorough assessment of an organization’s readiness to conduct cloud-based Identity and Access Management (IAM), as well as understanding the capabilities of the organization’s cloud computing providers. We see over 23% of all communications and commerce solutions relying upon unified identity by 2027.
Today’s world of identity management is largely focused on personal, directly human-related activities such as secure access to physical or digital assets. Emerging areas such as wearable technology will play a role in terms of enterprise security and access control. The introduction of 5G-based service-based architectures will help substantially in this area as unified identity is built into the system. This will be particularly important for scalability for Internet of Things (IoT) solutions.
The future of ICT will include many more identity-related issues and challenges that pertain to non-human activities such as those autonomous actions that occur on behalf of humans with the IoT. Therefore, it is critically important to understand the state of identity management today so that one can better position for the future of ID Management in an IoT world.
Select Report Findings:
- Digital identity will be the single biggest gating factor to the adoption of enterprise IoT
- The combination of technologies and approaches are required to ensure robust security and privacy
- Over 23% of all communications and commerce solutions will rely upon a unified digital identity approach by 2027
- Driven by emerging opportunities, digital identity infrastructure and services will become a $53.9 billion USD global opportunity by 2027
- The five largest industry verticals through 2027 will be financial services, telecom and IT, insurance, government, and healthcare services
- The introduction of 5G service-based architecture will enable many new digital identity opportunities for both human-controlled and machine-oriented devices
Key Topics Covered:
1.0 Executive Summary
2.0 Digital Identity Overview
2.1 Identity Management Attributes
- Physical vs. Digital Identity
- Digital Identity Attributes
- Identity Management Systems
- Digital Identity Privacy and Security
2.2 Digital Identity Market Drivers
- Communications Service Providers
- Subscriber Data Management
- Caller Identification Management
- Connected Device Identity Management
- Internet of Things Identity Management
- Enterprise Identity Management
- Access to and Usage of Corporate Assets
- Enterprise Device Identity Management
