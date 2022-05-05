Global Digital Identity Infrastructure and Services Market Report 2022-2027: Digital Identity will be the Single Biggest Gating Factor to the Adoption of Enterprise IoT

DUBLIN, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The “Digital Identity Infrastructure and Services Market by Asset Type, Deployment Type, Organization Type and Industry Vertical 2022 – 2027” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

This report assesses the digital identity management market including the concepts, key challenges, future trends, and analysis of the key market players and solutions. It evaluates the current state and future outlook of identity management solutions and services with a focus on leading technical approaches, technologies, companies, and solutions.

It includes analysis of opportunities in emerging areas such as the Identity of Things (IDoT) and IoT identity managed services. The report includes forecasts for all major segments from 2022 to 2027.

Managing identities and access control for enterprise applications remains one of the greatest challenges facing IT today. While an enterprise may be able to leverage several cloud computing services without a good identity and access management strategy, in the long run extending an organization’s identity services into the cloud is a necessary prerequisite for strategic use of on-demand computing services.

Supporting today’s rapidly evolving cloud ecosystem requires a thorough assessment of an organization’s readiness to conduct cloud-based Identity and Access Management (IAM), as well as understanding the capabilities of the organization’s cloud computing providers. We see over 23% of all communications and commerce solutions relying upon unified identity by 2027.

Today’s world of identity management is largely focused on personal, directly human-related activities such as secure access to physical or digital assets. Emerging areas such as wearable technology will play a role in terms of enterprise security and access control. The introduction of 5G-based service-based architectures will help substantially in this area as unified identity is built into the system. This will be particularly important for scalability for Internet of Things (IoT) solutions.

The future of ICT will include many more identity-related issues and challenges that pertain to non-human activities such as those autonomous actions that occur on behalf of humans with the IoT. Therefore, it is critically important to understand the state of identity management today so that one can better position for the future of ID Management in an IoT world.

Select Report Findings:

Digital identity will be the single biggest gating factor to the adoption of enterprise IoT

The combination of technologies and approaches are required to ensure robust security and privacy

Over 23% of all communications and commerce solutions will rely upon a unified digital identity approach by 2027

Driven by emerging opportunities, digital identity infrastructure and services will become a $53.9 billion USD global opportunity by 2027

global opportunity by 2027 The five largest industry verticals through 2027 will be financial services, telecom and IT, insurance, government, and healthcare services

The introduction of 5G service-based architecture will enable many new digital identity opportunities for both human-controlled and machine-oriented devices

Key Topics Covered:

1.0 Executive Summary

2.0 Digital Identity Overview

2.1 Identity Management Attributes

Physical vs. Digital Identity

Digital Identity Attributes

Identity Management Systems

Digital Identity Privacy and Security

2.2 Digital Identity Market Drivers

Communications Service Providers

Subscriber Data Management

Caller Identification Management

Connected Device Identity Management

Internet of Things Identity Management

Enterprise Identity Management

Access to and Usage of Corporate Assets

Enterprise Device Identity Management

3.0 Digital Identity Companies (Partial List)

Abine

Ad Hoc Labs DBA Burner

AdTheorent

Agora Innovation

AID:Tech

AlertEnterprise

Alitheon

AlphaFox Systems Ltd.

Ambisafe

Auth0

AU10TIX

AUTHADA

Authenteq

Authentiq

Authomate

Authoriti

Aver

Averon

Avoco

Axuall

BehavioSec

Beyond Identity

BidiPass

Blanco

Blinking

Blockchain Helix AG

Blocknotary

Blockvest

Blue Biometrics

BlueLine Grid

Bluzelle

BMC Software

Bridge Protocol

bridge21

B-Secur

Beam Solutions

Certisign Holding, Inc.

Chainvine

Chekk

Citizen (this.citizen.is)

Civic

Cognito (BlockScore)

COINDAQ

Connective

Connet

Covered Security

Crayonic

Credits (Pythia)

Credntia

CrossVerify Limited

Cymmetria

Deep Instinct

Digidentity

Digital Identity Solutions Europe

Digital Signal

DocuSign

Dominode

Duo Security

Dynamis

easyID

Element

Evernym

EVRYTHNG

Excalibur

EXOCHAIN

Experian plc.

Extreme Networks

EyeEm

Facebook

Finhaven

Finsphere

First Orion

FitPay

ForgeRock

Forter

GB Group

Gemalto

GenieICO

goSudo

GovCoin Systems

Haps

Heliocor

Hello Soda

High Fidelity

Hiving Technology

Hiya

Homeppl

Iconloop

ID.me

IDEMIA

Identity2020

IdentityMind

IDNOMIC

IDnow

ID-Pal

IDScan Biometrics

Imageware Systems

Impinj

Imprivata

InnoValor

Innovate Identity

Juru

Juvo

Kairos

Keeps

Keyfactor

Keyp

Know Your Customer

Kompany

Kreditech (Kredito)

KYC Chain

LAB Group

Learning Machine

LifeLock

Lleida.net

Logrr

Loqr

Hermetic Security / LynxGuard

Matchupbox

MessageDoc

MFChain

NETKI

Nettoken Ltd.

Network Utilities Systems

Neustar

neXenio

Nexthink

NextTech

Notakey

NquiringMinds

NXT-ID

OneID

Onename

OneVisage

Onfido

Ontology

Passbase

Passfort

Payfone

Pinn

Pivot Marketing, Inc.

Pixel Pin

Planned Departure

PokitDok

Post-Quantum

Procivis

Project Radium

PromisePay

ProofofYou

Prosper Marketplace

Provenance

Pulse

Pulse iD

PXL Vision AG

Quovo

Rain Innovation

Rilcoin

Rivetz

SAASPASS

Safelayer Secure Communications

Samsung SDS

Scanovate

Scepia Internet Solutions

Scry

SCYTALE

SecuEra Technologies

Proximitum Software Ltd.

SecureKey Technologies

Signifyd

SilverPush

SimPrints

Smart Token Chain

Smartmatic

Snapswap International S.A

SnowShoe

Socure

Solfyre

SolidX Partners

Soloinsight Inc.

Sonavation

Soramitsu

SpidChain

Satoworldwide

SuperCom Ltd.

Symphonic Software

Synacts GmbH

Syntizen

TAP-ID

Taqanu Bank

Telus

Tilkal

Token

Tokenaire

Torus

Transaction Network Services

TransNexus

Travel Appeal

Truecaller

Trulioo

Trusona

Trust Stamp

Tykn

Umanick

Uniken

Uniquid

Uport

Use Design

VALID

Validated ID

VASCO Data Security International, Inc.

Vaultmagic

VChain Technology

Veri5Digital

Veridium

Veriff

Verif-y

Verimuchme

Verisec

VeriSmart

Veuphonic

Viafirma

Vintegris

Visible Health

Vitalidi

VU Security

WANDX

WebID Solutions

Wersec

WISeKey

Xceedium

XignSys

Yoti

Youniqx Identity AG

YourBlock

Zighra

Zopa

4.0 Digital Identity Infrastructure and Services 2020 to 2027

4.1 Global Digital Identity Infrastructure and Services 2022 – 2027

4.2 Digital Identity Infrastructure and Services by Asset Type 2022 – 2027

4.3 Digital Identity Infrastructure and Services by Security System Type 2022 – 2027

4.4 Digital Identity Infrastructure and Services by Deployment Type 2022 – 2027

4.5 Digital Identity Infrastructure and Services by Organization Type 2022 – 2027

4.6 Digital Identity Infrastructure and Services 2022 – 2027

Digital Identity Infrastructure and Services by Process Type 2022 – 2027

Digital Identity Infrastructure and Services by Multifactor Process Type 2022 – 2027

4.7 Digital Identity Infrastructure and Services by Industry Type 2022 – 2027

4.8 Digital Identity Infrastructure and Services by Region 2022 – 2027

4.9 Identity as a Service 2022 – 2027

Identity as a Service by Security System Type 2022 – 2027

Identity as a Service by Authentication Type 2022 – 2027

Biometric Identity as a Service by Authentication Type 2022 – 2027

5.0 Conclusions and Recommendations

