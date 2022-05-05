Hear this Sony and Bose! Apple’s AirPods Max just got much more affordable





The AirPods Max are Apple’s top-of-the-line wireless headphones, which offer premium sound quality at a very premium price. Apple’s first-ever over-the-ear headphones were a long time coming, debuting towards the end of 2020 after years of speculation. The AirPods Max – which are direct rivals to flagship cans such as the WHX-1000MX4 from Sony and Bose’s Noise Cancelling 700s – offer stunning audio quality as well as a premium design that’d you expect from Apple along with unrivalled noise cancellation.

The headphones, which also link seamlessly to your iPhone, iPad or Mac, usually have an RRP of £549.99. But right now Amazon UK has slashed the price of the AirPods Max, with bargain hunters able to get almost £150 off the headphones. The size of the discount all depends on what colour scheme you go for. At the time of writing, the biggest cut can be found on the green AirPods Max which are available at Amazon UK for £409.99. The next cheapest AirPods Max is the silver model, which is available for £415.

Other AirPods Max such as the space grey, pink and blue headphones are available for £421, £429 and £446.86 respectively. While Amazon may be your online retailer of choice if you’re happy shopping around you can get the AirPods Max even cheaper. Right now Appliances Direct is selling the silver AirPods Max for £399. While OnBuy.com – which has a 4.7 Trustpilot rating – has the blue AirPods Max available for £380. The amazing money-saving deals running right now on the AirPods Max help remove one of the big barriers to picking the headphones up – its price.

When the AirPods Max first launched, Express.co.uk went hands-on with the eagerly awaited Apple headphones and was full of praise for it in our four out of five star review. One of the few cons we mentioned though was the high price, which the deals running right now helpfully remove. In our review we said: “There are clearly plenty of positives, but we can’t avoid the eye-watering price and that weird case. At £549, these cost £200 more than the WH-1000XM4 from Sony, which is a hefty premium to pay for the Apple branding and simpler one-tap pairing afforded to iPhone owners.” We went on to add: “For Apple fans who want a premium pair of headphones that work well with their iPhone, iPad and Mac, the AirPods Max won’t disappoint. But for everyone else… you need to decide if it’s really worth paying that very high price.”