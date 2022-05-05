High blood pressure: Best and worst sleeping positions impacting your hypertension risk

High blood pressure (hypertension) is one of the most important risk factors for cardiovascular disease. If your blood pressure is too high, it can damage your blood vessels and cause a number of potentially life-threatening conditions. How you sleep can have a major influence on your reading.

While asleep, sleep apnoea triggers the brain to pump more blood to key areas such as the brain and heart.

This puts added pressure on your artery walls and spikes your blood pressure higher than if you were breathing normally while asleep.

Sudden drops in blood oxygen levels that occur during sleep apnoea increase blood pressure and strain the cardiovascular system.

Additionally, having obstructive sleep apnoea increases a person’s risk of hypertension complications.