How Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Can Bring Back Soap

The highly anticipated Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has finally been officially confirmed as the next release for the long-standing first-person shooter franchise. As a reboot of the classic 2009 title of the same name, long-term fans are expecting to see many returning characters and familiar scenarios.

With Modern Warfare 2 being a sequel to the 2019 reboot of Modern Warfare, it is plausible to think that many characters who did not feature in the 2019 title will be given their time in the spotlight within the upcoming sequel. Of all the classic characters that missed out on prominent involvement in Modern Warfare’s campaign, it was the omission of fan-favorite character, John “Soap” MacTavish, that many fans were disappointed by. Thankfully, the mention of him in the final scene of the 2019 game, and his Call of Duty: Warzone appearance, make a return more than likely.

The Details of Modern Warfare 2





While the belief of a sequel to 2019’s Modern Warfare has expected and desired within the Call of Duty community for some time, Modern Warfare 2 has finally been officially confirmed by Activision. With the positive reception of 2019’s Modern Warfare, it is fair to say that the news of a sequel has been met with glee by many fans of the franchise.

Although a lot of the more intricate details of Modern Warfare 2 are currently unknown, it is confirmed that the game is slated to release sometime in “fall 2022.” With Modern Warfare 2 being rumored to run on a newly created game engine, it is sensible to assume that it will take inspiration from the same well-regarded IW engine that was used in Modern Warfare; with a focus on refined graphics and visceral sound design.





Additionally, it has also been hinted that Modern Warfare 2 will launch alongside the next iteration of the massively popular battle royale, Call of Duty: Warzone. If the game is to launch alongside a Warzone 2, it would be a clear statement of intent from Activision as to the intended longevity and scope of Modern Warfare 2. Also confirmed to be in development by Infinity Ward, it’s possible that Modern Warfare 2 will continue many of the plot elements and character arcs from the established narratives of 2019’s Modern Warfare across both its multiplayer and campaign modes.

Soap in Modern Warfare





While it is likely that Soap will feature heavily in the upcoming Modern Warfare 2, it is worth remembering how the fan-favorite character appeared in 2019’s Modern Warfare, and the shared universe between the two games. While Soap is only mentioned by name towards the end of Modern Warfare’s campaign, he appeared in Warzone as a playable operator, available via an in-game purchase of the Soap Operator Bundle.

Despite this revival of the iconic character, Soap’s appearance was met by disappointment to veteran fans of the Call of Duty franchise. Many fans noted how, at best, the Soap skin only resembled his classic Modern Warfare character in an “uncanny valley” manner, with many stating it was not a faithful adaptation of the character at all. In terms of Soap’s campaign mention, it was within the context of Captain Price forming the iconic Task Force 141, with the names of other classic characters such as Simon “Ghost” Riley also being mentioned. In this way, it is clear that a prominent appearance for Soap in the upcoming Modern Warfare 2 is extremely likely.





What Soap in Modern Warfare 2 Could Look Like





Soap is undoubtedly one of the most important characters in the whole Modern Warfare series, meaning his appearance in the reboot is an inevitability. Soap first appeared in the original Modern Warfare of 2007, as the classic silent Call of Duty protagonist from the SAS portion of the campaign.

Soap then appeared in 2009’s Modern Warfare 2 in a much larger capacity, as a mohawked Captain of Task Force 141. His renewed personality and new voice acting carried over into Modern Warfare 3, and Soap became fully cemented as a beloved character within the Call of Duty franchise. With the upcoming reboot of Modern Warfare 2, it appears that Soap will be introduced to the new trilogy as an already established specialist, as opposed to the relative greenhorn version of Soap we first saw in 2007’s Modern Warfare.





In terms of what role Soap should play in Modern Warfare 2, a relative level of faithfulness to his original depiction may be best for Activision. Soap’s original role in 2009’s Modern Warfare 2 was that of a stoic supporting character who was aided significantly by his past franchise establishment and comedic personality. His attitude provided a relief to the darker themes often displayed within Modern Warfare. If Soap is to prominently feature in the new Modern Warfare 2, it would be best to maintain this design, while of course giving Soap differing nuances and quirks to his original portrayal in a way befitting of his character.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is currently in development.

