How to unlock the H4 Blixen in Warzone Pacific

Want to unlock the H4 Blixen in Warzone Pacific? Last season saw the introduction of the Armaguerra 43 to the bulging roster of the best SMGs in Warzone Pacific, but it wasn’t good enough to pip either the MP40 or Welgun off the top spots. However, that’s all in the past, as the start of Call of Duty Vanguard and Warzone Season 3 means new guns for the popular battle royale game.

So far, players have got their grubby mitts on the Nikita AVT assault rifle and M1916 marksman rifle, and they will soon be able to unlock the H4 Blixen in Warzone Pacific. Sadly, we don’t know much about the new SMG, with the only source being an official Call of Duty blog post. It describes the H4 Blixen as a “blowback SMG” that uses “a 9 x 19 mm cartridge”, sharing “some design techniques with the Sten and PPSh-41”.

Like the Armaguerra 43, we’ll have to wait for the H4 Blixen until the mid-season update. However, there’s still plenty to look forward to until then, namely the introduction of Godzilla and King Kong during the Warzone Operation Monarch limited-time event, which is coming very soon.

There are two ways you can unlock the H4 Blixen in Warzone Pacific. Your first option is to complete an SMG-based challenge. You can contribute to finishing this objective in any mode in Warzone Pacific, in one of Vanguard’s many multiplayer modes, or Vanguard’s Zombies mode. Generally speaking, these challenges involve killing multiple enemies, which is far easier to do in Vanguard’s multiplayer modes than anywhere else. Unfortunately, we currently don’t know the specific challenge to unlock the H4 Blixen, but we will update you once we discover more.

If you can’t be bothered with completing the challenge, there will be an option to spend real money on an in-game bundle which includes the H4 Blixen blueprint. However, as the challenge should take around an hour of your valuable time to complete, we recommend saving your cash.

While the mid-season drop won’t go live for quite some time, you now know, at the very least, roughly how to unlock the H4 Blixen in Warzone Pacific. Since you’re here, check out our best Warzone loadout drops guide for the latest on the popular FPS game’s meta-defining weapons.