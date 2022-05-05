‘Immigrants welcome here’ Protest as ‘Home Office operation’ locks down Edinburgh streets

The bagpipes can be heard as protestors gather against a Home Office “operation” at the Beirut restaurant in Nicolson Square, Edinburgh.

They are fighting against a suspected immigration raid of the restaurant.

Photos and videos posted online depict scores of protestors gathering.

In one instance, a demonstrator can be seen clambering on top of a white van believed to be involved in the operation.

Chants have been reported of “no justice, no peace, f*** the police,” as people jump up and down on the vans.

People were pictured holding up huge banners that read: “No peace for Police Scotland,” and “Stop deportations.”